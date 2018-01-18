by

Avalon Hamilton Shark 95, of Richwood, died peacefully early Thursday morning January 18, 2018 at the home of her daughter in Marion.

She was born April 12, 1922 in Richwood to the late Harry E. and Minnie (James) Millington, she was also predeceased by her two husbands: James B. Hamilton Sr., they were married May 13, 1939 and he died November 27, 1990 and Edgar Shark, they were married June 5, 1999 and he died October 12, 2003.

Also preceding her in death was one daughter: Cathy Cook, her siblings: Harry, Frank, Mark, Paul, Ernie, Jack, Robert and Ike Millington, Hulda Olson, Mary Millington and Reatha Smeltzer, one grandson and one great grandson

Avalon was retired in 1985 from Ranco in Plain City, where she worked for 25 years. She was a faithful member of the Richwood First Baptist Church, active member of the Richwood Civic Center, where she volunteered many hours. She was also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, right up to the very end.

But the most important thing in her life was her family, it meant the world to her to see and hear about all the new members of the family.

Surviving are her children: Charlotte (Gerald) Ford of Richwood, Joy Conley of Marion, Janis Ford of Van Wert and James B. (Karen) Hamilton Jr. of O’Brien, Florida

17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 22 great great grandchildren

Funeral services will be held Tuesday January 23, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Brian Owens will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, friends may call Monday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First Baptist Church at PO Box 143 Richwood, Ohio 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com