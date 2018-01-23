Barbara J. Slone, 61, of Marion

by

Barbara J. Slone, age 61 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday January 16, 2018 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

Barbara entered into this world on October 8, 1956 to the late Jeff and Bethel (Slone) Slone in Knott County, Kentucky. She retired as an Administrative Assistant for the Marion County Children’s Services after 32 years. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her son: Brandon J. Slone; and her sister: Patricia Gibson.

Barbara will be missed by her brothers: Dempsey R. (Nadine) Slone of Caledonia, OH, Bobby R. (Linda) Slone of Marion, OH, Gary (Gloria) Slone of Holly Bush, KY and Dwayne E. (Kim) Slone of Hindman, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and Family may come to honor Barbara’s life on Sunday January 21, 2018 starting at 2pm to 4pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Another visitation time will be held in Hindman, KY on Monday January 22, 2018 starting at 6pm to 9pm at the Hindman Funeral Home, 619 Hindman Bypass, Hindman, KY 41822. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 23, 2018 starting at 11am at the Hindman Funeral Home with Kelly Slone and Curtis Hall officiating. Burial will follow service at the Lema Slone Cemetery in Raven, KY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boybornfuneralhome.com.