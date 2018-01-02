Bernetta (Nettie) Pfeiffer, 84, of Marion

by

The feisty and strong-willed Bernetta Pfeiffer, better known as Nettie, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 29, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. Nettie lived most of her life in Marion and was 84 years old.

On September 15, 1933 Nettie, the 7th of 11 children, was born in Mont Clo, West Virginia to the late Clyde Haskell and Nellie Elizabeth (Taylor) Meadows. Nettie’s family moved to Marion when her father found work at Pollock Steel; here she raised her family, made lasting friendships, and danced as long as she could.

Nettie married the late Michael J. “Mike” Pfeiffer on March 30, 1957 in Marion. Together Nettie and Mike raised seven children, enjoyed fishing in Canada, and watched 25 grandchildren grow into adults. Mike passed away September 2, 2009.

Nettie was a one of a kind woman. She loved and lived life to the fullest; never meeting a stranger nor holding her tongue. She was loyal to a fault and would defend her family to the end. She made sure never to miss a new experience which led to her zip-lining at the young age of 79, visiting Dublin, Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day, and traveling around the world any chance she had. It was nothing for Nettie to run into a friend at a distant airport!

Nettie worked many years for Ridgedale Schools as a bus driver. “Nettie’s Bus” was ruled with an iron fist and a few brake checks along the way. Her ability at maneuvering Nettie’s Bus landed her many trophies at the Bus Rodeos. Being active in the community, Nettie was a long time member of FHA at Ridgedale and past president and secretary of The Meeker Sportsman Club. She also attended The Fairpark Community Baptist Church in Marion.

Nettie was the life of any party and loved to dance. She would dance with everyone in sight and when everyone else went home she could often still be found dancing the night away. She was a wonderful cook and will be missed for her homemade custard pies, spaghetti and eggs, and canned green beans. Her garden was meticulously planned out every year and her chickens were guarded by seven children, several cats, and of course a shotgun.

Nettie will be deeply missed by children, Lahoma (Jim) Buckley of Linwood, MI., Wendell “Bear” (Tammy) Pfeiffer of Quincy, OH., Bo (Carol) Pfeiffer of Carey, OH., Joe (Cheryl) Pfeiffer of Marion, OH., Clyde “Tom” (Peggy) Pfeiffer of Meeker, OH., and Linda (Mark Potteiger) Pfeiffer of Marion, OH.; son-in-law, Richard Zimmer; 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, siblings, Jim Meadows, OK., Jean (Jim) Smith, TN., sisters-in-law, Sally Meadows, WA., Judy Beckley of Bucyrus, OH., and Mary Pfeiffer of Marion., OH; and brothers-in-law, Al Burroughs of Marion, OH., and Jim Pfeiffer of Marion; along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to Nettie’s parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Diana Zimmer; siblings, John, Walter, Lonnie, Bill, Honey, Paul, Charlotte, and infant brother, Russell; and four grandsons.

Family will receive friends at Fairpark Community Baptist Church, 940 Bermuda Drive, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 1:30 until 4:30 pm. A celebration of Nettie’s life will follow at 4:30 with Pastor David Rush officiating. Burial at Meeker Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Nettie’s honor to The Kevin and Jake Pfeiffer Memorial Fund c/o The Marion Community Foundation.

