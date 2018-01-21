by

Beverly Ann Rambo, 78, of Marion died Friday, January 19, 2018 at Brookdale Senior Living in Marion.

Beverly was born June 17, 1939 in North Carolina to Claude and Blanch Corfman. Her family moved to Sycamore, Ohio when she was a child. She graduated from Sycamore High School in 1957. Afterward, she attended Elkhart University in Indiana studying medical laboratory technologies and also earned an Associates Degree from Ohio State.

She married Jay Rambo on May 10, 1963.

One of Beverly’s great joys was working at Marion General Hospital, where she worked in the laboratory for a total of fifty-seven years. She passionately served patients at the hospital and through the community heath awareness profiles that she carefully stewarded each year.

Early in her career, she also worked at Children’s Hospital in Columbus, and later as a medical technician at Dr. John McNamara’s office and at the wastewater treatment plant in Marion as a laboratory technician.

She was a long-time member of the choir at Epworth United Methodist Church. She also joyously sang in the Marion Civic Chorus production of Handel’s Messiah for fifty years, and kept careful records of the history of the production over that time.

In 1993, Beverly entered the Mrs. Ohio America Pageant and proudly earned the Mrs. Personality Award for her efforts.

Beverly was tireless in her support of others. She enjoyed picking up her granddaughter from school every Tuesday, simple dinners and evenings with her family in Columbus, and logging hundreds of miles in her car to travel to games, recitals, weddings, and celebrations for family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, by her brother Thomas Corfman, and sister Sue Bench. She is survived by her husband Jay, her son Kent, daughter-in-law Diane, and granddaughter Anna of Columbus, her son Troy of Grandview, and her sister Nancy Baldridge. Her family rejoices in the blessings of her life and in her joyous reunion with our Lord in Heaven.

Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday January 24th at Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion. A memorial service will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church in Marion on Thursday January 25th at 11:00 am. The family will gather at 2pm on Thursday January 25th for a private interment ceremony at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sycamore.

Donations in celebration of Beverly’s life can be made to Marion Civic Chorus.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.