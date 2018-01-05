Bruce Anthony Redinbaugh, 66, of Marion

by

Bruce Anthony Redinbaugh, age 66 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at his residence.

On May 14, 1951, he was born to the late Truman and Zelma Jean (Spearman) Redinbaugh, and on October 13, 1978, he married his wife Jackie Lee (Reifsnyder) Redinbaugh, who preceded him in death in 2011.

Bruce was proud of his service in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and he was stationed in Korea. He enjoyed racing and cars, and he owned his own automotive business for 15 years, B.A.R. Restorations. He loved his dogs dearly.

He is survived by his step-son Charles (Michele) Criswell of Prospect; his step-daughters Pam Edmister of Waldo and Deborah (Bill) Waterman of Prospect; his sisters Anita Nicol of Marysville, Angie Stauffer of Circleville, and Bee Pine of Delaware; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held during the spring.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.