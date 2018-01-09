Charles W. Emans, 90, of Marion

by

Charles W. Emans, age 90 of Marion, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday January 8, 2018.

Charles was born on May 25, 1927 in Mercer County, the son of William H. and Eva E. (Agler) Emans.

Charles, among others of the “Greatest Generation”, enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during WWII.

After coming home from the war, Charles continued to serve and protect by serving as a volunteer Sheriff and Police Officer for Mercer County, along with Brookville and Mendon. He also worked 33 years as an area manager for GTE.

Charles was united in marriage to Maxine J. Wagnon, she preceded him in death on April 8, 2013.

In his younger years, Charles loved to play all kinds of sports. As he grew older he not only continued to play, but also coached and umpired many sporting events. He was passionate about working with kids in the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association.

For many years, Charles enjoyed the freedom of the open rode while riding his motorcycle. He belonged to the Marion County Bowling Association where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Marion County Senior Center, Life Member of American Legion Post #584 and served on the Marion Township Zoning Commission.

Charles is survived by his children: Pamela (the late Don F.) Hartman, Charles W. Emans, II, Rick Emans, Max E. (Donna) Emans, Mark (Jodi) Emans, Russell “Buck” (DeeAnn) Emans; grandchildren: Ben (Shelly) Emans, Danielle Emans, Bryan (Ashley) Emans, Anthony Emans, Chris Emans, Vicki (Vince) Ciola, Shane Emans, Shaun Emans, Ryan Emans, Kiel Emans, Bucky (Rachel) Emans and Chelsea Emans ; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Maxine J. Emans; granddaughter Samantha Emans and siblings Lee and Carl Emans.

Visitation will be Thursday January 11, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Graveside services will be held Friday at Marion Cemetery, Monument Side, friends may gather at the cemetery at 11:45 for services at 12PM with Pastor Donald Steele officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association.

