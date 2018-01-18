David A. (Dave) Toothman, 71, of Marion

by

Mr. David A. (Dave) Toothman died peacefully on January 17, 2018. He was 71 years old.

He was born on January 4, 1947 in Fairmont, WV to his parents, the late Kenneth A. and Maxine H. Toothman. He graduated from West Fairmont High School and then from Fairmont State College. On November 29, 1969, he married Patricia (Brown) Toothman. Following his graduation from College, he served the United States for six years as a 3rd Class Petty Officer in the Navy. After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he worked as a CAD/CAM operator and a CNC machinist creating parts for large vehicles, among other applications. Dave retired from active employment after being employed with Hyundai Ideal for 18 years.

Dave was a very intelligent man who loved to learn and earned a Business degree as well as a Microsoft Certification in addition to his initial Industrial Engineering degree at FSC. But learning was only one of his passions. He loved to travel and went often to Eastern Tennessee, Ohio’s Amish Country, and also visited the Caribbean twice on cruises with Patty. An avid music fan and collector (his album collection numbers in the thousands), Dave always had music playing and he was always singing full-throated along with it. But his deepest passion late in his life was for his beloved Richland Road Church of Christ and its members. Dave served as an Elder serving mainly in the sound booth for Sunday services, though his variety of interests took him into many different areas of service to his church and to the community.

Dave is survived by his wife Patty, Daughter and Son-in-law, Christina (Toothman) and James Smith of Beavercreek, OH; his Son and Daughter-in-law, David and Michelle (Voorhis) Toothman; his Brother and Sister-in-law, Richard and Judith Toothman; four grandchildren; Brenna and Cooper Smith and Charlotte and Emily Toothman; and pets Sammy and Zeke. He is preceded in death by his grand-daughter Amelia Toothman.

Calling hours will be held on January 19 from 6-8 pm at the Richland Road Church of Christ. A Memorial Service will also be held on January 20 at 11 am in the same location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Richland Road Church of Christ in his name.

