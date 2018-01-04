Edward A. “Eddie” Dickerson, 38, formerly of Marion

by

Edward A. “Eddie” Dickerson, age 38, of Dublin and formerly of Marion, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018.

On January 2, 1979, Eddie was born in Marion, OH, the son of David A. and Rhonda J. (Chapman) Dickerson. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the Class of 1997 and furthered his education by receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from The Ohio State University. He truly enjoyed school and learning.

Recently, he had been working night stock at Kohl’s in Dublin.

Eddie enjoyed camping, traveling, the beaches of Florida and dancing. He loved spending time with his son, Colton, going to Columbus Crew games or attending any event he was a part of. Eddie was very loving and compassionate to all of his family and friends.

Eddie will be dearly missed by his son, Colton Dickerson of Ft. Benning, GA; his parents, David and Rhonda Dickerson of Edison; grandparents: Marilyn Dickerson of Upper Sandusky, Joy Chapman of Edison; a brother, Christopher (Jenna) Dickerson of Waldo; a sister, Nichole Dickerson of Cape Coral, FL; a nephew, Jackson Dickerson of Waldo; aunts and uncles: Debra Boles of Edison; Lori (Tom) Roberts of Marion, Steve (Sherri) Dickerson of Ashland.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Robert Dickerson and Darrell Chapman; and a cousin, Rick Boles.

Eddie’s family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12Noon on Friday, January 5, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services to honor and celebrate his life will follow at 12Noon with Celebrant Steve deWeber officiating.

Rather than flowers, Eddie’s family requests memorial contributions in his name be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Eddie’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.