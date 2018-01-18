Elaine Grace Fennell, 61, of Marion

by

Elaine Grace Fennell, age 61 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Community Care and Rehabilitation.

Elaine was born on August 26, 1956 to the late Warren Ernest and Mary (Young) Fennell.

Elaine worked for many years at the Marca Industries workshop. “Panda Bear” will be missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Warren and Mary Fennell and her “feathered” friends: Willie.

She is survived by her brothers David W. Fennell (Susan) of North Carolina, Bruce E. (Monie) Fennell of Marion, and James C. (Tracy) Fennell of Bainbridge, Ohio.

Friends and Family may come to honor Elaine’s life on Monday January 22, 2018 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 23, 2018 starting at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Pleasant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marca School and/or Kindred Hospice of Marion. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.