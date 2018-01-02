Hazel F. Smith, 99, of Waldo

by

Hazel F. Smith, age 99, of Waldo, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017, at the Presidential Center in Marion following a steady decline in her health.

On December 2, 1918, Hazel was born at home on the family farm near Waldo in Richland Twp., where she lived until 2013, the daughter of the late William Michael and Vinnie Irene (Strine) Wilt. She graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1937.

During high school, Hazel met her husband to be, Milton B. Smith, who was two grades older than her. Soon after her graduation, they were married on August 26, 1937. They shared fifty six wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1994.

A loving homemaker, Hazel took great pride in caring for family. She was especially great in the kitchen, making the best baked macaroni and cheese, which the family has tried to duplicate, but can’t quite get it right.

Having a green thumb, Hazel could often be seen on the family farm picking her strawberries and other vegetables. She also enjoyed caring for her flowers and plants, especially her violets.

Very faithful, she was a lifelong member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waldo.

Great dance partners, Hazel and Milton loved dancing with one another wherever they could. They enjoyed dancing together at the Marion Moose Lodge, Eagles, and VFW Post 7201, where they were members. They also loved watching the Ohio State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams together, always enjoying a beer and popcorn as they watched.

Hazel’s greatest joy in life was when her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren came to visit. She cared deeply for her family, and loved helping raise all of them. She also was an animal lover, always having several beloved cats and dogs at home.

She will be missed by her two sons: Robert (Margaret) Smith, and Jerry Smith; three granddaughters: Karen Smith, Robyn (Jeff) Littell, and Tracy (Christ) Pericht; five great-grandchildren: Brittini (Justin) Peterson, Erinn Littell, Andrew, William, and Jack Pericht; two great-great-grandchildren: Peyton and Paige Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her grandson-in-law, Ernie Conley; and a sister, Dorothy Peak.

Her family will greet friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 135 W Main St, Waldo, OH 43356, or the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd, Marion, OH 43302.

