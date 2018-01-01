Hope M. Rowe, 75, of Marion

by

Hope M. Rowe, age 75, of Marion, OH. died peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Marion General Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.

Hope was born on June 8, 1942 in Philipsburg, PA, the tenth of eleven children of the late Howard M. and Cora Olive (Gaines) Moore. She graduated from Clearfield High School, Clearfield, PA.

After graduation, Hope enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army. During that time she met her husband to be, Alvis “Al” Rowe. They were married soon thereafter on March 16, 1962. Together they had seven children, and after several moves eventually made their home in Cardington, OH.

Wanting to make the best life for her family, Hope went back to school to become a licensed practical nurse and later moved to Marion in 1992. She worked at East Lawn Manor in Marion for twenty plus years until her retirement.

Hope enjoyed dancing and listening to all types of music, everything from 50’s doo-wop of her teen years to music from today. Another favorite for Hope was reading a good book, especially biographies.

Despite the times she was raised in, Hope was a very modern and progressive woman. Strong willed and independent, she wasn’t afraid to share her opinion on any matter. She also had dry funny wit about her, always keeping you on your toes.

Most important of all to Hope was her children, who she always made her number one priority and wanted the very best for all of them. She shared her wisdom, always preaching “being happy” and following their heart’s desires. She also enjoyed traveling across the country to visit her family and friends, wherever they were.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children: Pamela Rowe Squibb, Jeff (Lisa) Rowe, Wayne (Sandra) Rowe, Laura Rowe Davis, Scott Rowe, and Andy (fiancé Vundea Putnam) Rowe; 15 grandchildren: Jason (Earlene) Rowe, Matthew Squibb, Tony (Madison) Rowe, Samantha (Jared) Arnold, Tommy and Tyler Rowe, Kaitlin, Reagan, and Riley Rowe, Jacob Davis, Brandon and Cody Rowe, and Alisha, Matthew, and Zoe Rowe; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; two siblings: LeRaye Maxine Cole and Melvin Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Hope was preceded in death by her son, Alvis H. Rowe Jr.; a great-grandson, J.T. Rowe; four brothers: Kenneth “Buck”, Aaron “Bunch”, Carl “Gil”, and Emmett “Boyd” Moore; four sisters: Erma Kanouff, Cecil Moore, Bernice Davis, and Ethel Frank; and her former husband, Alvis H. Rowe.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, OH. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery in Cardington, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.

