Iris Rae Huddle-Hoffman, 88, of Marion

by

Iris Rae Huddle-Hoffman, age 88, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 11, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at the Kingston Residence.

On April 26, 1929, Iris was born in Marion, Ohio, one of two daughters of the late Ira and Edith (Allen) Eckels. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1948, where she was honored to be chosen by her classmates to be the first homecoming queen in the school’s history. On the field she was escorted by the football team co-captain, her high school sweetheart, R. Richard “Dick” Huddle. Shortly after high school, they were married on May 27, 1950. Together they had four children and started Huddle’s Dixie Cream Donut Shop in Marion. He died unexpectedly at the age of 43, on July 31, 1974.

Iris began her career as a secretary at Marion Power Shovel, until she helped with owning and operating Huddle’s Dixie Cream Donut Shop. She had a way of handling the demands of the donut shop, early mornings to bake and late night to run the business, making it look easy for her. She enjoyed running the donut shop for nearly thirty years, until she retired in 1985.

In the 1980’s Iris reconnected with Jack Hoffman, a twenty year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. They were married on September 4, 1986, and shared nearly twenty good years together. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2006.

A woman of faith, Iris was a life member of the Calvary United Methodist Church.

Iris had many passions throughout her life, one being horses, and she had a horse named Lady Flirtation. Other hobbies were watching sports, crochet, bowling, golfing, and baking the family favorites, such as old fashioned cream pies (a recipe of her mother’s), noodles and a variety of delicious cookies. She loved hosting family gatherings, which she did with grace. She enjoyed attending many sporting events over her lifetime of her children and grandchildren. In more recent years, she has enjoyed residing at Kingston, having had many visitors. She also enjoyed the many planned activities at Kingston, who tended to her needs graciously and with love.

Beautiful on the inside and out, Iris was one of the most humble and kind people you could ever meet. She truly was such a sweetheart.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Rick (Cheryl) Huddle, Brian (Claudia) Huddle, Lori (Tim) Anderson, and Linda (Lee) Sisler; 11 grandchildren: Adam (Jen) Huddle, Chase Huddle (Stacey Swift), Shelly Koenig, Brian Joseph Huddle, Katie Nunnari, Eric (Emilia) Huddle, Keith (Samantha) Althouse, Scott Althouse, Lindsay (Kyle) Prince, Lesley (Matt) Welch, and Cass (Kaylie) Sisler; 20 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren: Aaron (Masey) Pierce, Ian Pierce, Kyle Anderson, and Alex Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents and husbands, Iris was preceded in death by her sister, Betty (William) Guy; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Mable Huddle; and brother-in-law, Ed (Maribelle) Huddle.

Her family will greet friends from Noon – 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231, or to the Ohio State University, c/o James Cancer Center, 1480 West Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at Kingston for making Iris feel right at home, and to everyone at Capital City Hospice for their tender care of Iris keeping her comfortable and at peace.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Iris’s family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.