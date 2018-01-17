by

Irma Lou Griggs-Field 88, of LaRue, died peacefully early Monday morning January 15, 2018 at Primrose of Marion where she had been residing.

She was born January 9, 1930 in LaRue to the late Grover and Cleo (Veon) Wall, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Norman M. Griggs Jr., they were married March 5, 1948 and he died June 4, 1997, also predeceased by her brother: Grover C. “Bud” Wall.

A 1947 graduate of the LaRue High School, she attended DePauw University where she met and married her husband Norman, she then married Richard N. Field November 8, 2003 and he survives.

While at DePauw, she was a member of the University Marching and Concert Bands. Eventually, they moved into the Akron area for the next thirty-two years. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1962 and a Master of Teaching degree in 1965 from Kent State University. In 1975, she was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Akron.

Irma worked in her chosen profession of education for 45 yrs. before her retirement in 2002. She was a fifth-grade teacher and the Director of Media Centers in Hudson. She was the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum at Lake Schools in Stark County before going to Ohio Northern University to serve eventually as a Professor of Education. She was very proud of the fact that she taught future teachers how to teach boys and girls how to read. She also served as Dept. Chair of the Dept. of Education for nine years.

Irma received several honors during her years in education. She was the first woman president of the University of Akron Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa which is a national education honorary, she was president of the Ohio Assn. for Supervision and Curriculum Development, she served on the National Board of Directors of the ASCD, member of the Ohio Council of the International Reading Assn., was a member of several committees of OCIRA and was a member of the Editorial Committee of the Ohio Reading Teacher Journal.

While at Lake Local, she was only one of a handful of women in central office positions in the State of Ohio. She was proud of the fact that she was selected by the Board of Trustees at Ohio Northern University to become Professor of Education Emeritus beginning in Sept. 2004. To receive this honor, she had to be recommended by her former department as well as the President of the University.

Irma was a member of the LaRue Village Council for several years and member and Secretary/Treasurer of the Happie Tyme social club, past matron of the former Mary Lenox Chapter of the O.E.S. and past Worthy High Priestess of the Marion White Shrine of Jerusalem.

Irma was an active member of the LaRue United Methodist Church and served as Chair of the Pastor/Parish Relations Committee for several years, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Gleaner’s Circle and Chair of the LaRue Area Cooperative Preschool, which was sponsored by the church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: N. Michael (Deborah) Griggs of Green and her daughter: Dana Susan (David) Read of Westerville,

Grandchildren: Bryn (Josh) Shoemaker, Evan M.(Jen) Griggs, Michael Ross (Neal) Read-Pirie and Gillian K.(Nick Grdina) Griggs, great grandchildren: Michael W. Hubbard, Megan E. Shoemaker and Dylan Shoemaker.

Stepchildren: Douglas (Nanette) Field, David (Joan) Field, Jon (Wendy) Field, Joel (Cherrie) Field, Gregory (Beth) Field, Jennifer (Murray) Kasman and Rebecca (Eric) Schilder and numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday January 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home in LaRue, private family burial will take place Monday at the LaRue Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 327

LaRue, OH 43332 and or the Heartland Hospice at 685 Delaware, Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com