Jack Lee Chapman, 86, of Marion

Jack Lee Chapman, 86, passed away peacefully on January 28th after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on July 31st, 1931 to the late Frank and Annie (Hicks) Chapman of Hico, West Virginia.

When Jack was young, he left West Virginia and started his journey north to Marion, Ohio where he met the love of his life, Doris Stoneburner. Jack and Doris courted and then married on June 21st, 1953. They were blessed with four children and were happily married for 56 years.

Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a driven man who worked hard his entire life to take care of his family. He enjoyed working in the yard, planting flowers, and helping out anybody who needed it. His ornery but sweet personality was one that captivated you and always made you smile.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris and three brothers; James, Bacil, and Darrell Chapman. Jack is survived by his four children, Debbie(Chuck) Miller of Marion, Ron (Kathy) Chapman of Marysville, Jack (Ruth) Chapman of Bucyrus, and Jeff (Cheryl) Chapman of Marion. Jack was blessed with four grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; Ronnie (Kate) Chapman, Melissa (Alex) Rozanski, Justin (Kerry) Chapman, Jessica Chapman, Niki McCombs, Matt (Eliza) Cole, and Chris Cole. Jack was also blessed with fourteen great grandchildren. Madison and Seth Chapman, Jack, Reagan, Jacob and Emily Rozanski, Khloe Chapman, Rilynn Chapman, Macey, Kaden and Lilly McCombs, and Isabelle, Seayra, and Lexi Cole.

Jack is also survived by his siblings; Lucy (Tom) Pondek, Betty Chapman, Nancy (Dick) Booth, Sharon (Mike) Truslow, Joan (Tommy) Tanner, Donald (Alice) Chapman, and Charles (Patricia) Chapman.

Family will receive guests from 12 to 2 on Thursday, February 1st at Boyd-Born Funeral Home with services following immediately afterwards. Graveside services will be held at the Marion Cemetery.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.