James Michael “Mike” Blevins, 49, of Marion

James Michael “Mike” Blevins, age 49, of Marion, passed away January 2, 2018 at Marion General Hospital after battling a long illness.

He was born November 15, 1968 to James and Margie Blevins. He loved coaching softball and refereeing basketball. Mike loved to attend church. He went to Elgin where he graduated in 1987.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, 9 uncles, and 8 aunts.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Blevins; son, Morgan (Kadyson) Blevins; aunts and uncles, Kathy (Dennis) Cramer and Geneva “Dee” Clark of Delaware, Dorothy Blevins, Barb Butcher and Ed Dowdy of Marion.

Visitation will be at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 10 am until 12 noon. Funeral services will be held at noon at the funeral home with Gary Lyons officiating. Burial will follow in Green Camp Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mike’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.