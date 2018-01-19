Joan Stapleton, 79, of Marion

by

Joan Stapleton, age 79 of Marion, passed away Thursday January 18, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Joan was born on November 16, 1938 in Marion County, the daughter of Willard Thurman and Bonabell (Edwards) Graybill.

Joan was united in marriage to Oscar E. Stapleton on June 16, 1956. She was a devoted homemaker who adored her family, and being a grandmother was her greatest joy.

She was an avid reader, enjoying any book she could get her hands on. Joan was a bit of a gambler, dabbling in BINGO and particularly playing scratch-off tickets.

She was a woman of faith, attending for many years the Home Missionary Holiness Church.

Joan is survived by her children: Allen Stapleton, Jimmy Stapleton and Theresa (Christopher) Hogan; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Oscar Stapleton; sons: Thomas and John Stapleton; 1 great grandchild; and two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be Tuesday January 23, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com