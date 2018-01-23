John H. “Jack” Smith, 87, formerly of Waldo

by

John H. “Jack” Smith, age 87 of Lady Lake, FL and formerly of Waldo, passed away Monday January 15, 2018 at the Ted & Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, FL.

Jack was born on January 31, 1930 in Waldo, the son of Forest H. “Bud” and Darlene E. (Wilson) Smith. He was educated in Waldo and graduated in the class of 1948.

On June 11, 1950, Jack was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Betty Jo Salyer. They were married in Waldo at the United Methodist Church. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage; she preceded Jack in death on October 7, 2012.

Jack felt led to selflessly serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy on January 22, 1952. He faithfully served his country for three years during the Korean War. Years later, Jack was able to participate in the Honor Flight which took him to Washington, D.C. to honor and remember his sacrifice to his country.

Upon his return from military service, Jack worked for the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad as an electrician for nearly 30 years. Jack also worked for the River Valley School District, driving school bus for 31 years until his retirement.

Jack was active in giving back to his community. He was a member of the VFW Post #7201 along with the Waldo American Legion Post #605. He also enjoyed membership at the Marion Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge #32. Jack was an avid golfer, playing at Kings Mill Golf Course while living in Waldo and he continued to play often when he moved to Florida. Jack had a group of buddies that would get together frequently to cheer on their favorite Ohio sports teams that included the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and the Ohio State University.

In 2006, Jack and Betty moved to Lady Lake, FL where they thoroughly enjoyed retirement. It was a place they loved and made many friends that brought joy to their lives.

Jack is survived by his sisters: Sharon (Lloyd) Mahaffey and Vera (Bruce) Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Betty Jo Smith.

Visitation will be Wednesday January 24, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 1PM to 2PM; Funeral service will follow at 2PM with Rev. Gerald Frazee officiating; Burial will be in Waldo Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Waldo United Methodist Church or Ohio Health Hospice.

