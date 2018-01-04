Joseph D. Terrio Jr., 85, of Caledonia

by

Joseph D. Terrio Jr., age 85, of Caledonia, OH, and formerly of Newburyport, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

On August 28, 1932, Joseph was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, the second of three children of the late Joseph D. Terrio Sr. and Hermaline (Eton) Terrio Packer.

Shortly after turning 17 years old, Joe enlisted to serve his beloved country in the United States Air Force. He served for four years, a veteran of the Korean War. He had been stationed in Puerto Rico, and earned the rank of staff sergeant.

Upon his honorable discharge, Joe returned home to Newburyport, where he ran his own construction business. He was an especially talented woodworker, creating beautiful works of art to fit the incredible architecture in New England. He also shared a loving marriage there with his first wife, Mary Jane Terrio, with whom he raised three children: Donna, Stephen, and James. She preceded him in death. Joe then remarried to Diane Packer, with whom he raised one son, Tony.

Through a random act of fate, Joe got another chance at love at the Boston Airport in 2000. It was there he met Patricia (Baker) Griffith of Caledonia, Ohio, while waiting on an airplane. Knowing they were meant to be together, Pat quickly joined Joe in Newburyport, and they were married on January 30, 2001. Soon thereafter, he retired and they moved to Pat’s home in Caledonia. The timing couldn’t have been better for Pat’s family, as Joe helped bring joy back to their hurting family. Together they enjoyed traveling the world and spending time at their campsite in Hidden Lakes in Mount Gilead, where they had so much fun with Pat’s family. Joe was especially mischievous with their golf carts.

A true gentleman, Joe was a fun loving, outgoing man, who brought joy to everyone he met.

Joe will be missed by his beloved wife, Pat Griffith Terrio; three children: Donna Terrio, James Terrio, and Tony Terrio; four step-children: Tammy (Greg) Krainiak, Don (Michele) Griffith, John (Kim) Griffith, and Beth (Shawn) McEldowney; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Jones and Barbara Ladd; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Terro.

His family will greet friends from 2 – 4 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 4 p.m. with Rev. Michael Nickelson officiating. Military honors will also be performed there by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 278 Barks Rd W, Marion, OH 43302, or to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

