Josephine M. Bruno, 90, of Marion

Josephine M. Bruno, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 10, 2018 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. Josephine was a young 90 years old and lived every day to the fullest.

Josephine was born the youngest child to the late Nunzio and Carmella “Eva” (Meo) Mazza in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 26, 1927. While visiting family in Marion, Josephine met the love of her life, Salvatore Bruno. The two were wed April 4, 1948 in Indianapolis and moved to Marion. Together, Josephine and Sal raised six children. Salvatore passed away August 18, 1991.

She attended St. Mary Church, had a strong Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily. Always praying for others, she was often called when someone became ill or needed comforting.

Josephine worked for many years at Marion Catholic High School in the cafeteria and after retiring continued to volunteer in the cafeteria at St. Mary School. Her countless hours earned her the distinct award of 50 years of dedication in Catholic Education. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul.

Josephine was not one to sit still. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining friends and family, travel, dancing and never missed a party. Her hobbies included shopping for bargains with friends, knitting dish cloths as gifts, cheering for the Buckeyes, and, of course, watching Jeopardy every night.

Josephine loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be missed for her homemade Christmas raviolis, generosity, strong spirit and faith.

Josephine is survived by her children. Mary Jo (Charles) Gerlach of Columbus, Anna Marie (Arthur) Gould of Grove City, Brig Gen (ret) Frank Bruno of Naples, Fl., Charles (Kathy) Bruno of Pleasanton, Ca., Philip Bruno of Worthington, and Angela (Michael) Montgomery of Bexley; grandchildren, Allison, Jim, Tony, Josephine, Ara, Ariana, Frankie, Marianne, Vince, Joey, Maria, Julia, Sal, Sam and Maddy and ten great-grandchildren.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings: Anthony, Salvatore (wife Betty), Joseph (wife Clara), John (wife Albina), Josephine, and Mary Mazza; Lena, and Joseph Danna, Madeline LaRosa (husband Tudie), and grandson James Salvatore Montgomery.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center Street, Tuesday, January 16, 2018, from 3 until 6 pm. A 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main Street, Marion, on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 with Fathers Thomas Buffer and Denis Kigozi concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine’s honor to Kobacker House or St. Vincent de Paul.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all that helped Josephine and the staff at the Kobacker House.

TI AMO