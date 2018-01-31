by

Joshua E. O’Reilly 45, of Richwood, died unexpectedly early Monday morning at his home in Richwood.

He was born May 13, 1972 in Zanesville to Dennis O’Reilly and Mary Lou (Middlesworth).

Josh was a 1990 graduate of the North Union High School. He was a man you could count on, he was the glue that held things together. He was a proud father of Caitlin Drew who was his sunshine! He was blessed with two beautiful grandkids whom he adored. He married Deena (Hone) on July 4, 2014 and she survives.

Also surviving are his mom and stepfather: Mary Lou and Michael McDonald of Richwood, father: Dennis O’Reilly of Orange City, Florida, his daughter: Caitlin (Robert) Riegel of Goldsboro, North Carolina, grandchildren: Royce and Winry Riegel

two stepdaughters: Anne (Jay) Young of Fort Worth, Texas and Kaley (Calen) Crawford of Dayton, stepson: Jackson Cottingham of Richwood

siblings: Tisha (Michael) Beeching of Marysville, Toby (Sarah) O’Reilly of Richwood and Brittany (Anthony) Roberts of Prospect

nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Alec, Owen, Broden, Christian and Preston

He was a hard worker and never said “I can’t” he was a talented man who could make anything with his two hands that he set his mind to. Josh was known to many as a protector and someone that would always be there to help. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and time with family. His love language was cooking a nice meal, and he was so good at it.

He spent time traveling as a mill right foreman, working for Reliant Mechanical in East Liberty for the last 8 years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday February 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Greg Kah will officiate, burial will follow in the Byhalia Cemetery, Friends may call Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at 711 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205 Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com