June L. Graham, 104, of Marion

A woman of grace, elegance and a little bit of sass, June L. Graham, truly made the most of her 104 ½ years of life. She went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 22, 2018, at the Marion General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

On June 24, 1913, June was born in Green Camp, Ohio, one of four sisters of the late Harry L. and Ora L. (Zieg) Beaver. She attended Green Camp High School, where she excelled on the basketball court.

Shortly following high school, June married the love of her life, Chester “Chet” Graham on July 31, 1930. They shared 62 wonderful years together and raised three daughters: Ruth “Babs”, Marlene and Patricia. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1991.

Growing up, June showed she had a natural artistic talent, creating many drawings and paintings. She used that ability at Stewart’s Photography, where she oil colored photographs for many years. She also was an accomplished seamstress, making several elaborate wedding gowns, making the robes for the First United Church of Christ children’s choir, “God’s Cherubs”, and making her daughter’s clothes.

A woman of faith, June was a member of the Emanuel Reformed Church in Green Camp. She also was a charter member of the Marion Historical Society since 1969, and was the co-founder and longest living member of the Happy Homemakers Club. She was an avid euchre player and was known at Kingston as being a great card player. She was a long time member of the Prospect Senior Citizens where she loved to play euchre every week. She was also a member of the Marion County Farm Bureau. June served on the Jackson Township Board of Elections in Union County for many years

Living life to the fullest, there are countless stories that can be told about all June has seen and accomplished in her 104 ½ years. Traveling often, one of her favorite places to visit was Orange, California, to spend time with her daughter, Pat. On those trips, she proudly attended 7 Rose Bowls. Recently, she also had the pleasure of meeting Archie Griffin. She was honored to receive a 100th birthday letter from the White House and from the Ohio House of Representatives and General Assembly.

The matriarch of the family, June was always there for her beloved family. She went above and beyond for them, always trying to make things special for her children and grandchildren. She was affectionately known as their “Nana” to many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters: Marlene (George) Borchardt of Kure Beach, NC, and Ruth “Babs” Oehler of Marion; 6 grandchildren: Melinda Hoyt, Amy Hoyt, Mark (Cathy) Stevenson, Greg (Tammy) Harper, Brent (Karla) Harper, and Stephanie (Jim) Hutchings; 7 great-grandchildren: Josh Harper, Brooke (Sean) Stever, Casey Mackay, Madison Mackay, Jeremy (Becky) Stevenson, Courtney (Trevor) McMinn, and Nick Stevenson; four great-great-grandchildren: Alex and Andi Stevenson, Issac McMinn, and Jameson Stever (coming June 2018); nieces: Charlene (Bill) Moses, Maxine (Frank) Cohrs, Sharon Salyer; and nephew, Ray (Diane) Mabrey; and numerous great nieces and nephews; and by her favorite companion, her grand dog, Beau.

Including her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Ann (Roy) Hoyt; son-in-law, Robert Oehler; granddaughter, Kimberly Stevenson; and three sisters and one brother-in-law: Ava Mabrey, Ruth (Bob) Aiken, and Jean Beaver.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, January 29, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with Pastor Melvin Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in Green Camp Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emanuel Reformed Church, 4234 Green Camp-Essex Rd. Marion, OH 43302, or the Chapel Hill House, P.O. Box 499, Prospect, OH 43342, to families enduring childhood cancer. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at the Kingston Residence for making her feel like part of their family during her nine years there. Also, a special “thank you” to the doctors and staff at the Marion General Hospital on 2 North, and in the ICU and the ER.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve June's family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.