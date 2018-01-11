by

Katherine Kay “Kathy” Seitter 59, of Prospect, died peacefully and unexpectedly Saturday morning January 6, 2018 at her home.

She was born December 20, 1958 in Marysville to George Irving Cooley and Judy Mae (Brown)

Kathy was a S.T. N.A., she had worked at various nursing homes in Marion and Delaware. She took her work very seriously, it truly was her life’s calling to take care of people.

Surviving is her mom and stepfather: Judy and Lloyd Collins of Montrose, Colorado, her children: Dawn Seitter (Jamey Rose), Prospect, Robert Seitter (Toni Swearingen), Marion and Tracy Seitter (Joshua Postell), Prospect

Momal to: Katelynn Seitter (Gage Hemminger), Kaycie Decker (Justin), Emilee Landon (Kurtis Combs), Jocelynn Simones, Autumn Landon, Bryce Seitter, Angelena Heater, Vivian Seitter and Charlie Seitter

Great-Grandchildren: Braxtyn Seitter, Payzlee Hemminger, and Natalee Decker

Siblings: William Cooley(Julie)Kansas, George Cooley Jr. Montana and Michael Cooley Colorado

Many extended family and dear friends, Shirley and Ruth

She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles R. Seitter, and father George I. Cooley

Funeral services will be held Saturday January 13, 2018 at 10: 00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect, Pastor Tom Hypes will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call Friday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in Prospect

Memorial gifts may be made to the family, in care of Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, P. O. Box 122, Richwood, OH 43344, to help with final expenses.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com