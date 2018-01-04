Marjorie (Marge) Ann Curl, 74, of Marion

by

The only things Marge Curl loved more than Marion, Ohio was God and her family. Marjorie (Marge) Ann (nee Chambers) Curl was born on April 23, 1943 in Marion, Ohio, and passed away peacefully at 1:25 pm on January 1, 2018, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s hospital in Westerville, Ohio. As was completely fitting for the way she lived her life, she was surrounded by her family.

Marge Curl was preceded in death by her father, Dale Chambers, and her mother, Virginia (nee Black) Chambers. Marge was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca E. (nee Curl) Casto. Marge is survived by her wonderful husband, Kenneth G. Curl, with whom she was married for 52 years. Marge is also survived by two daughters, Deborah J. (Mark) Curl-Nagy and Anne M. (Michael) Lucas, a sister, Sharon L. (George) Gray, seven grandchildren, Kylene J. Curl, Alyssa D. (Mark) Lambert, Christen N. Nagy, Ashley M. Lucas, Chelsea N. Nagy, Melanie R. Casto, and Matthew D. Lucas, and four great-grandchildren, Nathan A. Lambert, Logan A. Lambert, Elaina R. De La Paz, and Koltan A. Lambert.

God and family were the most important things to Marge Curl, and if you met her for one minute, you would have known that. She was member of the Dayspring Wesleyan Church in Marion, Ohio since 1999. She sang in the church choir and participated in drama events at the church. She was known as “The Card Lady” at the church, as part of her ministry was to send greeting cards to present and former church members to wish them a happy birthday or anniversary, or to just let them know she was thinking of them. Another part of her ministry was her family. She simply and wholeheartedly loved each and every member of her family. She would spend hours searching for the perfect card or to buy a perfect gift for each one of her family members. She would also let you know if she didn’t like something, but at least you knew where you stood with her – she was always honest with you. At the church, there was an inside joke in which the choir director would say “Smile Marge” to the entire choir to help them laugh and relax. Marge’s friends, family, and church members know that Marge is definitely smiling now, as she is with Our Heavenly Father.

Visitation for Marge Curl will be at the Dayspring Wesleyan Church on Thursday, January 4, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Dayspring Wesleyan Church on Friday, January 5, beginning at 10:30 am. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Marge’s honor to the Dayspring Wesleyan Youth/Kids Camp Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.