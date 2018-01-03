by

Martha Jane (Keigley) Moore, 89 of Richwood, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at the Ohio State Medical Center.

She was born August 6, 1928 in Richwood to the late O. A. and Lulu (Worden) Keigley. She was also preceded in death by a brother, George Worden Keigley, a sister, Helen M. Collier, and an infant sister, Eva.

Martha married William E. Moore on November 7, 1947 at the Richwood First Baptist Church, where they are members. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

A 1946 graduate of Richwood High School, Martha worked with her husband and three children on their Kinney Pike farm. She also worked part-time with The Richwood Gazette. Recently, she enjoyed her Tuesday euchre game at the Civic Center in Richwood. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Bonita Moore, Marion; Randy (Janie) Moore, Marion; and Jerry Moore, Richwood; a granddaughter, Carrie (Scott) Szuch, Marion; great-grandsons, Matthew William and Aaron Daniel Szuch, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Friday, January 5, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Brian Owens officiating. Burial will take place in the Claibourne Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service, beginning at 4:00 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Richwood First Baptist Church, 101 E. Ottawa Street, Richwood, OH 43344, Richwood Civic Center, 235 Grove St., Richwood, OH 43344, and the Community United Calvary Church, 273 Race St., Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com