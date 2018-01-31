Martin V. Lewis, Jr., 93, of Marion

by

Martin V. Lewis, Jr., age 93 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at DeWolfe Place. On September 19, 1924, he was born to the late Martin V. and Margaret A. (Gast) Lewis in Marion, and in November of 1946, he married his wife Norma Jeanne (Eddy) Lewis, who still survives in Marion.

Martin spent 35 years as a teacher and coach to many students, and he was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corp. He served from March 1943 to November 1945 in the 4th Marine Division in Roi-Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima, and then he served from August 1950 to October 1951 in the 1st Marine Division during the Korean Conflict. He was wounded on December 6, 1950 at the Chosin Reservoir, and he was one of the Chosin Few.

He graduated from Harding High School and Ohio Northern University, and he earned many awards playing football for both schools. On December 2, 1941, he was voted to the United Press All Ohio Football team as a guard, and he was the first team guard at the North Central Ohio Football Conference. He also won the North Central Ohio Football Conference most valuable lineman award, and as a member of the 1941 Football Team, he was undefeated and unscored upon. He was inducted into the Harding High School Hall of Fame in 1985.

​He is survived by his wife Norma Lewis of Marion; his sons James M. (Kris) Lewis of The Villages, Florida, Gary L. Lewis of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Robert G. (Herb Woods) Lewis of Hilliard, and Richard A. (Amy) Lewis of Tampa, Florida; his daughter Donna L. Evert of Mt. Vernon; and his ten grandchildren Dr. Michelle Carpenter, Craig Evert, Cathryn Pickett, Gary Lewis, Melissa Schmidt, Sara Veit, Amy MacCarthy, Richard Lewis, Emily Lewis, and Adam Lewis; his nineteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Margaret, his brother Guy, and his son-in-law Bill Evert.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM.

The family would like to thank DeWolfe Assisting Living for the outstanding loving care that was given to Martin during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.