Mary Jane Ralston, 88, of Marion, was welcomed into heaven January 2, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. She is survived by her children.

She was born, January 9, 1929, to Ward and Dorothy (Hord) Williams of Marion. She married Otha “Al” Ralston, Jr., on June 19, 1954 in Richmond. Indiana. He died July 26, 1996.

She worked for Pollock Steel, Armco and Marion Public Library.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. She had a group of five ladies that got together every Wednesday to play cards. She always looked forward to that. They will miss her so much. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and one-liners.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Lonn) Herriott, of Marion, Craig (Debbie) Ralston of Marion, and Becky (Gary) Monnette, of Oakleaf, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren (Ron) Johnson, of Prospect, Mollie (Joel) Gent, of Marion, Jodie Gipson, of Marion, Ciara Coffey, of Mt. Gilead, Caitlin (John) Zancana, of Rowlett, Texas, and Cody (Stefanie) Monnette, of Rowlett, Texas; step-grandchildren, Jeff and Justin Cornely, of Marion; great-grandchildren, Brody and Parker Johnson, Joel, Jaxon, and Jude Gent, Rylee Gipson, Trinity Parrish, Garrison Zancana and Henry Monnette; five step-great grandchildren of Marion; brother, James (Edna) Williams, of Delaware; sister-in-law, Jane Williams, of Merritt Island, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, and one brother, Howard Williams.

Calling hours will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center St., Marion, Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 2 until 5 pm. A memorial service will be held at the church Monday, January 8, 2018 at 10:30 am with Rev. David Hoffman and Rev. Daniel Kiger officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will take place at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s honor to Epworth United Methodist Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mary's family.