Michael E. Belmer, 69, formerly of Prospect

by

Michael E. Belmer 69, of Columbus, formerly of Prospect, died Monday January 29, 2018 at Doctors West Hospital in Columbus.

He was born January 23, 1949 in Fullerton, Ca. to the late Donald and Genevieve (Valencia) Belmer.

Michael was a veteran of the Army. He was a courier for Dynamics in Columbus for the last 7 years. He enjoyed traveling, especially anytime he could go to his beloved California, most importantly the west coast beaches. He was also a fan of the Oakland Raiders.

Surviving is his wife Patricia (Hicks) Belmer, they were married October 20, 2000 in Las Vegas, his children: Aaron (Kelly) Belmer of Prospect and Michelle (Michael) Enders of Marion, step children: John (Kris) Kelley, Angela (Tim) Huston and Terry (Russell) Slagle all of Columbus

Eleven grandchildren and one great granddaughter

Siblings: Petra Jean Lamb, Barbara (Marilyn) Place, Robert (Dee) Place and Ronald (Gloria) Place all of California

Friends may call Saturday February 3, 2018 from 3-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, followed by Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans.

Memorial gifts may be made to Central Ohio Diabetes Association 1100 Dennison Avenue Columbus, OH 43201

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com