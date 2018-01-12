by

Michael E. Smith 51, of West Mansfield, died early Thursday morning January 11, 2018 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center following a two-year illness.

He was born September 22, 1966 in Marion to Harold and Helen (Hendrickson) Smith, they survive in Richwood.

Mike, before his illness was a plumber by trade. He was known in the area for his love of cars, especially Chevelles. He was also a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

But the true love in life for Mike was his family, he just loved being with his wife and son.

Surviving is his wife and best friend: Terri L. (Johnson), they were married April 25, 1996, their son: Ian Smith, siblings: Brian Smith, Richwood and Patty Smith, Essex, brothers and sisters in law: Eric (Faye) Johnson, North Carolina, David Johnson, Ashtabula, Candy (Willard) Dodd, Cambridge and Ruth Johnson, Cambridge

He was predeceased by his mother-in-law: Jeannie Johnson

Funeral services will be held Sunday January 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Dean Henderson will officiate, friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, P. O. Box 122, Richwood, OH 43344, to help with final expenses.

