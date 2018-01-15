Minnie Mary Creviston, 89, of Marion

by

Minnie Mary Creviston, age 89, of Marion passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 14, 1928 in Marion, Ohio to the late Marion “Fuzzy” Fosnaugh and Gladys Gleason Fosnaugh and was a lifetime Marion resident.

She married Kenneth Junior Creviston in Greenup, Kentucky on March 1, 1946 who preceded her in death in 2009.

Minnie “Mary” was a proud homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially at the holidays. Other times she loved planting flowers, mowing the yard, cooking, or shopping.

Minnie was preceded in death, not only by her parents and husband, but 5 sisters, 2 brothers, and a son, Daniel. She will be greatly missed by her surviving sisters, Vicki (Jim) Lagos of Florida, Betty (Mike) Fogel of Ostrander, Ohio, Rose (Thurman) Mathews of Marion, sons, Ken (Mikki) Creviston of Marion, Rich (Cathi) Creviston of Prospect, Dave (Jackie) Creviston of Prospect, Jamie (Barb) Creviston of Marion, and and daughters, Marcia (Mike) Stewart of Marion, Sandy (Randy) Freshour of Marion, Cindy Myers of Marion, and Suzy (Ken) Boles of Green Camp. Also left to cherish her memory are 24 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.boydbornfuneralhomecom.