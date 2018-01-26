by

Nancy Jane Reep 78, of Richwood, formerly of Willowick, died peacefully Monday afternoon January 22, 2018 at the Memorial Gables in Marysville.

She was born January 24, 1939 in Warren to the late Frank and Helen (Gorton) Neal, she was also preceded in death by her husband Larry Reep, they were married April 19, 1958 in Warren and he died December 14, 2014.

Nancy was a retired secretary of Fusion Inc. of Willoughby, where she worked for 30 years. She was a member of the Richwood Church of Christ.

She and Larry loved to go camping and playing cards with their friends.

Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, she loved watching her grandchildren play sports or perform. She was a people person, Nancy loved people and she never met a stranger.

Surviving are her children: Cindy (Tony) Blair of Richwood and Michael (Mark Zody) Reep of North Ridgeville

Three Grandchildren: Jamie, Jessica and Joseph Blair

Sister: Florence (Walt) Gulden of Vacaville, Ca.

Memorial graveside services will be held Saturday February 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Pastor Richard Norton will officiate. Private family services were held locally.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com