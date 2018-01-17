Ottis Daniel “Ott” Stone, 88, of Marion

by

Ottis Daniel “Ott” Stone, age 88, of Marion, Ohio passed away quietly at Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda, Florida on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

He was born January 6, 1930 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late James and Francis (Perry) Stone.

Ott was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict Era, stationed in Alaska. On May 13, 1952, while on leave, he married his wife, of 52 years, Jean Marie Merchant of Marion. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2004.

Ott retired from his career of 30 years as a Mount Gilead and Marion area Columbia Gas service technician.

Ott is survived by his three daughters, Cherie (Jerry) Shipman of Mount Gilead, Laura (Mike) Simpkins of Columbus, and Suzanne Stone of Marion; two sons, Eric (Robin) Stone of Prospect/Florida, and Craig (Wendy) Stone of Marion. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held in the spring when he will be interned next to his wife Jean.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Ott's family.