Patricia Mae (Messenger) Gaus, 73, formerly of Marion

Patricia Mae (Messenger) Gaus, age 73 of Delaware, formerly of Marion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Wheeling Hospital in West Virginia.

She was born on January 30, 1944 in Marion to the Harold E. and Elinor M. (Bracken) Messenger. Patty graduated from Harding High School in 1962 and lived in Marion before moving to Delaware in 2013. Before retiring she worked in the commercial insurance field in Columbus.

She attended the Zion United Church of Christ and was a member of the Delaware FOE #376. Patty enjoyed camping, watching trivia game shows, especially Jeopardy. She also favored social media and her numerous friendships on Facebook. A good Christian, she was intelligent and possessed a warm sense of humor.

She treasured time spent with her husband Bill Gaus, as he put it they were “two peas in a pod”. Patty will be remembered for her caring and generous ways.

In addition to her husband she is also survived by step-son Douglass Gaus of Madison, WI, step-daughter Wendi Gaus of Akron, step-grandchildren: Andrew, Cameron, Layla, brother William (Ann) Messenger of Urbandale, Iowa, sisters: Cathy Kirby of Marblehead, Paula Holdcraft of Bucyrus, Mary Seckle of Delaware, brother-in-laws: James (Shirley) Gaus of Catula, GA, Ron Sebulsky and Donald (Judith) Gaus of Wheeling, WV, nieces, and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brother-in-laws: Ron, Jerry, Irman, and sister-in-law Jacklyn Sebulsky.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, Ohio 43015 where services will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Bill officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart or Lung Association.

