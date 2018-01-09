Phillip Bruce Welch, 87, of Marion

by

Phillip Bruce Welch, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018. On December 26, 1930, he was born to the late Everett Paul and Agnes Elizabeth Welch, and on August 27, 1960, he married his wife Marsha (Swartz) Welch, who still survives in Marion.

Phillip worked for over 33 years as a wholesale salesman at Nickles Bakery, and he proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time member of the First Church of the Brethren, and he enjoyed tracing his genealogy back as far as he could. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Marsha Welch of Marion; his daughter Kim (Jim) Gaster of Delaware; his son Kevin Welch of St. Petersburg, Florida; his grandchildren Maylee, Noel, Stephen, Paul, Tabitha, Lydia, David, Joseph (Angel) and his children Jacob and Alleigh, Asia, Jordan (Lisa) and his daughter Mia, and Jeremy; his sister Kathleen Sparling; and his honorary family Dr. Moodley, his wife Janice, and their children Kristina, Jenna, Alyssa, and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Agnes, his brothers John, Paul, Richard, and Eugene Welch, and his sisters Agnes and Mary Helen Welch.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10 AM at the First Church of the Brethren, 860 E. Church St., Marion, Ohio. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.