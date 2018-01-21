Raymond B. Norton, of Marion

by

On January 10th, 2018, Raymond B. Norton went home to be with the lord where he can be at peace and no longer have to worry about being in pain nor worry about being judged by the evil in this world.

Raymond was a devoted, loving husband and father to his wife Sheila Norton and their six children Pauline Norton, Raymond Norton II, Averona Norton, Kamira Norton, Arlena Norton, and Nirvana Norton. He is the son of Brad and Linda Norton and the brother of Pete Norton and Tanya and Shawn Werley. Raymond was the uncle to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many that truly knew who he was. He was always there when someone needed help and never asked for anything in return. He is and always will be loved by many people and will always be missed but never forgotten. Our memories of him will remain in our hearts and minds forever.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4 PM.

