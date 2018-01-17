Richard Lee “Dick” Hunt, Sr., 80, of Marion

by

Richard Lee “Dick” Hunt, Sr., age 80, of Marion passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Marion Pointe after an extended illness.

Dick was born in Marion, Ohio on November 24, 1937 to the late Elmer and Nora (James) Hunt and was raised in New Bloomington.

Dick worked many years in construction specializing tuck pointing. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and frog gigging with his family. In younger years, Dick raised chickens, beagles, and ducks.

Dick is survived by longtime partner, Marie Russell; sons, Richard Hunt of Marion, Robert Hunt of Tiffin and Randy Hunt of Tiffin; daughter, Debbie Metzer of California; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Blank.

Dick was preceded in death by parents and brothers, Herb and Elmer Hunt.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 12 noon until 1 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Richard’s family and will announce arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.