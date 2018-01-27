Rosemary D. Lingo, 65, of Marion

by

Rosemary D. Lingo, age 65 of Marion, passed away on Thursday January 25, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

Rosemary entered into this world on May 14, 1952 to the late Ernie and Margaret (Carey) Allen in Marion, Ohio and grew up on the Mt. Olive-Agosta Road Family Farm. On October 8, 1988, she married the love of her life, Emerson “Guy” Lingo in Marion, Ohio.

Rosemary graduated from the Elgin High School class of 1970. Two weeks after graduation she worked as a telephone operator. She worked and retired after 30 years with GTE. Her second love was for all kinds of animals. She would feed every critter that came through the backyard. Her first love was for her husband of 29 years. Rosemary was such a caring and loving wife. She will truly be missed.

Rosemary’s memory will be cherished by her husband: Emerson “Guy” Lingo of Marion, OH and her brother: Jeff Allen of Palm Springs, CA.

She requested not to have any visitation hours or services. Another request was no flowers to be ordered but donations may be made out to the Marion Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.