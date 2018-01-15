Rowena Bowen Young, 91, of Marion

by

Ms. Rowena Bowen Young went home to be with the Lord on January 11th 2018 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born on February 3, 1926 in Kentucky to Henderson Bowen and Ollie Maria Ward.

She left behind 3 sons and 8 daughters, Jeffery Allan Young, Ashley (Cassandra) Young all from Marion and William “Bill” (Phyllis) Spaulding from Cardington, Cathy (Ronald “Buck” )Messenger, Sandy (G.B ) Caudill and Brenda all from Marion , Judy Lynn (James David ) Ferguson of Prospect , Jewell (Gene) Beatty Edna Young all from Florida Jeanette (Steven “Stevie” ) Caudwell from Marengo Sharon (Rick) Rollins from Kentucky she had 25 Grandchildren 49 great-grandchildren and 19 Great Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Clifford Young, 1 Daughter Margaret and 3 sons Thomas Kenneth, Ricky Lee and Clifford Jr. Young and one Granddaughter Janie Marie Young.

A private family visitation and service will be held later with burial at Marion Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com