Roy Arthur Purtee 76 of LaRue, died peacefully Sunday January 21, 2018 at his home.

He was born July 13, 1941 in Scioto County to the late Ellsworth and Ida Mae (Akers) Purtee, he was also preceded in death by on brother: Jack Purtee and one sister: Ruth Atkinson

Roy was a devoted member of the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. He worked in iron foundries during his working career, first at Marion Castings and then at Kenton Iron.

When he was able, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to church.

Surviving are his children: Cindy (Gary) Swain of Marysville, Kevin (Melissa) McCoy of Big Island, Mark Purtee of Charleston, SC. And Matt (Jessie Carl) Purtee of LaRue

Grandchildren: Alex, Emily and Drew Swain, Eeon, Amanda, Tiffany and Lucas McCoy, Dalton and Carter Purtee

Seven great grandchildren

His former wife: Jana L. (Pelfrey) Purtee of Marysville

Sisters: Sue Atkinson of Marion and Annabell (Buzz) Baker of North Carolina

Funeral services will be held Friday January 26, 2108 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Rev. Kevin McCoy and Pastor Danny Dickerson will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church at1859 White Oaks Rd, Marion, OH 43302 and the Scioto Vally Fire Dist. at 100 N. Front St. LaRue, Oho 43332

