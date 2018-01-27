You are here: Home / Obituaries / Thelma Mae Dillinger, 98, of Marion

Thelma Mae DillingerThelma Mae Dillinger, age 98 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Sarah Moore Health Care Center. On July 24, 1919, she was born to the late Searle A. and Edna (Keller) Munson of LaRue.

Thelma retired in 1984 from the Marion Correctional Institution.

She is survived by her son Joseph (Marti) Hamilton of Marion; her sister Jean Wood of Chattanooga, Tennessee; her grandchildren Christy (Mark) Miller, Tobin Matthews, Jason (Ashley) Hamilton, Kim (Matt) Collins, Nathan (Laura) Hamilton, Amanda (Jarrod) Owens, and Jodi Hamilton-Schneider; twelve great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Searle and Edna, her first husband Lowell W. Matthews, her second husband Carl W. Hamilton, her third husband Charles W. Dillinger, her sons Paul W. (Mary) Matthews and Roy W. Hamilton, two brothers, and a sister.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

