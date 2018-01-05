Tilda “Joyce” Schofield, 72, of Marion

by

Tilda “Joyce” Schofield, age 72, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at her home.

Joyce was born in Trammel, Virginia, on April 2, 1945, to the late Walter and Matilda Holt. Joyce moved to Marion as a young child. Here she made her life, marring Frank Schofield, raising five children and making lasting memories.

Joyce was a one of a kind woman who never lost her love for life. She worked for over 25 years as a school bus driver for Marion City School, a job she loved.

She enjoyed sitting outside watching the neighborhood and tending to her garden. Joyce had a special place in her hearts for animals especially cats. Being a woman of faith, she was a long time member of Heritage Bible Church.

Joyce is survived by children, Donald Schofield of Marion, Harold Schofield of Marion, Fred (Wanda) Schofield of Columbus, and Pamela (George) Spencer of Marion; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda, Mary, Barbara Lucille, Pearl, David, and Walter.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Warren “Bud” Schofield; and siblings, Dalila and Willard Jr.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, from 2 until 4 pm. A 4 pm funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Brugger officiating. Private family burial will take place at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s honor to Ohio Health Hospice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Joyce’s family. Online memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.