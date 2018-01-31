Velma Roberts, 77, formerly of LaRue

by

Velma Roberts 77, of Easley, South Carolina formerly of LaRue, died Friday January 26, 2018 at the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

She was born June 23, 1940 in Robertsburg, West Virginia to the late Hershel Henry and Wavie Mae (Hayes) Chapman, she was also preceded in death by one son: Terry Newsome, two brothers: Milford and Guy Chapman and two sisters: Phyllis Rhoden and Peggy Chapman

She is survived by her children: Kevin (Beverly) Newsome of Liberty, Sc. and Trina (Jon) Harr of South Shore, Ky.

Seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren

Sister: Linda (Jack) Panovich of Lake Milton

Sister-in-laws: Sue Chapman and Brenda Chapman

Velma had worked as a waitress in Upper Sandusky also Persinger’s Nursing Home in LaRue, an operator at Whirlpool in Marion, she also worked at Hills in Marysville

and then owned & operated Music Stores in Marysville, Bellefontaine and Kenton.

She loved her family and friends, music, gardening and she loved Hummingbirds.

Velma enjoyed going to Walmart, and she loved The Lord and Elvis.

Funeral services will be held Friday February 2, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of donor’s choice

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com