William Francis Glimpse, 93, of Marion

William Francis Glimpse, aged 93, passed away quietly and unexpectedly on Jan. 2, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Bill was born on May 12, 1924, in Marion, to Edward Francis and Velma Fern (Berkshire) Glimpse. He worked at Isaly’s Dairy throughout his teenage years, and after graduating from Harding High School, he enlisted in the army and subsequently fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Immediately upon his return, from the war, he married Betty Jean Stevens, his high school sweetheart, a love match that lasted nearly 63 years and ended only with her death in 2009.

Bill worked as a lineman, trouble-shooter, and line supervisor at Ohio Edison for 30 years. A great lover of music, he sang baritone with the Marion Serenaders in the 1950s, in church choirs, and always, in the car with his family. He owned a series of boats, all named Betty Boop, and spent many happy hours fishing on Lake Erie. Bill loved all little children, especially his grandchildren, loved watching them grow up, and until great age gave him other things to think about, remained keenly interested in their lives.

Bill is survived by his daughter Pat Whiting of Brockville, Ontario, and son Tom (Lori) Glimpse of Marion, eight grandchildren, Willie (Özge) Whiting, Trevor (JP) Glimpse, Justin (Christina) Glimpse, Lucas (Steph) Drerup, Anders (Carmen) Drerup, Jesse Drerup, Chris (Amy) Glimpse, and Erika (Alex) Moore, and five great-grandchildren, Elliot and Henry, Hazel Mae and Libby, and Prudence.

Always ready to smile, always ready to help, always ready to play an affectionate practical joke, Bill touched a lot of people in his long life. He will be remembered and missed by family, neighbors, and friends for a long time to come.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity that serves children or music.

