William J. Corbin, 74, formerly of Marion

William J. Corbin, 74, of Gahanna, died peacefully on January 21, 2018 at Heartland of Marion after a courageous battle with kidney and heart disease. He was born in Marion, Ohio on May 21, 1943 to the late Beldin S. and Helen (Kelly) Corbin.

Bill was employed by Sleep Outfitters for the last ten years and was a real salesman extraordinaire. His personality was like no other.

He is survived by his four children, Shannon (Bob) Robinson of Virginia, Jeremy Corbin of Florida, Holly Corbin of Marion, Stephen (Jessica) Corbin of Florida; nieces Theresa Hunt of Marion and Kelly Zimerly of Lima, and nephew Jimmie Corbin of Marion; 15 grandchildren and many great nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by very special friend, Joann Nykaza.

Bill was preceded in death, not only by his by his parents, but also by brother Beldin James, sister-in-law Donna Corbin, sister Sharon Corbin and niece Marjorie Humes.

His final days were surrounded by family and good friends who have touched his life in many ways. The family would like to thank Heartland of Marion and OhioHealth Hospice for the exceptional care that Bill received while in their care.

Visitation will be at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 10:30am to 11:30am with a memorial service immediately following at 11:30am officiated by Pastor Dan Lemke.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.Boydbornfuneralhome.com.