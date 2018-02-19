Arthur Darrell “A.D.” Hawkins, 79, of Marion

by

Arthur Darrell “A.D.” Hawkins, age 79 of Marion, formerly of LaRue, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 17, 2018 surrounded by his loving family after a valiant struggle with cancer.

On November 29, 1938, he was born to the late Isaac Vernon and Faye (Legg) Hawkins in Ansted, West Virginia, and he graduated in 1957 from Green Camp School. He married Jeannette (Criswell) Hawkins on December 7, 1962 in New Bloomington, Ohio.

Arthur worked at BF Goodrich, was an independent Exxon Service owner, and also an independent owner/operator truck driver. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962.

Art’s greatest joys were his love for driving, having logged over 4 million miles driving his semi, and he dearly loved family gatherings, playing cards, and spending time in his barn.

He is survived by his wife Jeannette; his daughter Jackie (Tim) Fown of LaRue, Ohio; his son Sam (Carol) Hawkins of Lakeview, Ohio; his granddaughter Jadrian (Corey) Hale; and his great-grandchildren Meleia Lynnae Primavera and Maverick Arthur Hale. He also has seven step-grandchildren and 17 step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Lois (Nick) Fisher of Marion and brother George Hawkins of Green Camp; sister-in-laws Chris Hawkins, Jean Hawkins, and Helen Hawkins, all of Marion, and Linda Hawkins of Prospect, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Tyler Darrell Hawkins, his mother and father Faye and Vernon Hawkins, his brothers Paul (Chris), Jim (Helen), Charles (Cookie) (Jean), and David (Linda) Hawkins, his sister LulaBelle (Cecil) Kincaide, and sister-in-law Ruth Hawkins.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Green Camp Cemetery.

