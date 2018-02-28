Betty Jane Logan, 90, of Marion

by

Betty Jane Logan, age 90, of Marion, was joyously reunited with her husband and parents on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at the Marion Pointe Care Center with her loving daughters by her side.

On April 7, 1927, Betty was born in Vinton County, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Reathie Napper. As a family, they moved to Marion, Ohio, towards the end of grade school for Betty.

Betty married the love of her life, Delbert W. Logan, on August 26, 1946. Together they founded Logan Tire, working day and night to provide for their five children. He preceded her in death on December 10, 1986, following a battle with cancer.

After Logan Tire, Betty worked at Marion County Children’s Services, where she served as their head cook. She retired from there in 1996.

A woman of faith, Betty attended the Richland Road Church of Christ.

Having a green thumb, Betty loved tending to her vegetable and flower gardens every year. She also was an animal lover having numerous pets.

Always in the kitchen, Betty loved to cook for her family. Every Sunday she would invite the entire family over to enjoy a special meal together; where they would play horseshoes, make homemade ice cream, etc. and the room was always filled with joy and laughter.

One of the strongest women you could ever meet, Betty sacrificed and worked to care for her family. She loved her children with all her heart, and they truly were her proudest achievement. She also was spunky and loved to dance, especially to rock and roll music.

Left to cherish her memory are her five children: Dennis (Patricia) Logan of Marblehead, OH, Ben (Cheri) Logan of Harpster, Deborah Ralston (Bill Clem), Judith Logan (Roger George), and Danny Logan, all of Marion; 7 grandchildren: Kurtis Logan (Marcie Fisher), Kristy (Tim) Goodwin, Allyson (Jeff) Gleespen, Laura (Jason) Snell, Eric Jones (Jesse Smith), Danny Logan II, and Jennifer Logan (Shaun Berry); and 11 great-grandchildren: Logan Gregory (Grace Baker), Lincoln Goodwin, Hannah and Carter Logan, Maddy and Ryan Roth, Griffin and Lilly Gleespen, Shelby Jane Logan, Alex Holcomb, and Carson Jones.

Including her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by infant siblings: Amy May and George William Napper; son-in-law, Max Ralston; daughter-in-law, Lydia Logan; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Holcomb; and great-grandson, Luke Goodwin.

Her family will greet friends from 11-1 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 1 p.m., with Russell Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

On behalf of their family, they would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to all of the caregivers she had over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/donate).

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Betty’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.