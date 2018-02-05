by

Betty Jo “Peg” Jenkins 90, formerly of Richwood and West Mansfield, died Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Carriage Court in Marysville.

She was born June 16, 1927 in Nitro, West Virginia to the late B.J. and Mabel (Knight) Mitchell. She was married February 3, 1947 to the late Ernest D. Jenkins, Jr. who passed April 17, 2015. Also preceding her in death were three sisters; Eloise, Nell, and Mary Zell.

Betty was a graduate of Vinton High School. She retired in 1993 from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in Marysville. She had also worked for Champaign Landmark and The Richwood Banking Company.

She was a devoted and active member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church. During family games, she was lovingly known as the most competitive person in the room. Betty will be remembered as a loyal and caring wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. Her family was the center of her life, and she taught them all valuable lessons.

Surviving are her daughter, Beverly (Merrill) Staley, West Mansfield; son, Randy D. (Susie M.) Jenkins, Fayette County, West Virginia; seven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren, Angela (George) Hill, London and their children, Delaney and Katie; Matthew (Andrea) Staley, West Mansfield and their children, Rhett, Ryan and Brady; Mark (Betsy) Staley, Casstown and their children, Kendal and Caleb; Debra Hundley, Fayette County, West Virginia and her children, Jessica Pugh, Emily, Carly, Tia and Brianna; Amy Cunningham and her children, Patti (Dane) and Elijah; Megan Jenkins Shrewsbery and her children, Noah and Bethany; and Amanda (Justin) Bailes and her sons, Addison and Waylon. Also surviving is her sister, Joyce (Ray) Davis of Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Richwood First United Methodist Church with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church (for the project of a chair lift) at 18 South Fulton Street Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com