Brent Lee Jackson, 42, of Marion

Brent Lee Jackson, age 42, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 27, 2018.

Brent was born in Marion, Ohio on December 7, 1975 to Chris Jackson and Lou Ann Carpenter-Jackson. Brent attended the Harding High School and Tri-Rivers. He was a skilled carpenter specializing in masonry. Recently, Brent worked in Marysville building roof trusses and floor joists. Brent could also fix anything mechanical and enjoyed tinkering with electronics. When he wasn’t working he was trying to help his mom and pops and always living life to the fullest.

Brent had a selfless and loyal personality always helping those in need while treating everyone like family. Brent was fun loving and also known very well as a gentle giant, he enjoyed working out and lifting weights. He was always getting on someone’s last nerve, but still able to make them laugh and smile in the meantime.

Brent will be missed by his mother and step-father, Lou Ann and Lony Bostic; father, Chris Jackson; son, Desean Jackson; sister, Beth (Jon Timmons) Bostic; a very special niece, Mercedes Timmons; aunts and uncles, Paul Dunn, and Bob and Patty Bostic; cousins, Derrick and Mike Dunn and Shane Jackson; grandmother, Anita Howell, and several cousins.

Brent was preceded in death by grandparents, Ernie and Doris Carpenter and Richard Jackson, and brother, Bryant Keith Jackson.

Brent leaves behind so many good and lifetime friends and to the special ones, he loves you all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brent’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, Friday, February 2, 2018 from 4 until 8 pm. A funeral service celebrating Brent’s life will take place Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Online memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.