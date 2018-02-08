Charles “Gabe” Gabriel, 91, of Marion

by

Charles “Gabe” Gabriel, age 91 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday February 5, 2018 in Marion.

Charlie was born on January 30, 1927 in Bucyrus, the son of Anthony A. and Phyllis V. (Marquis) Gabriel. He graduated from high school and continued his education in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Charlie answered the call of duty to proudly serve his country during World War II and Korea. He served in the United States Navy and the United State Air Force.

A native of Marion, Gabe came home and began a lifelong career as a barber, serving the community for nearly 60 years.

He will be remembered for his love of golfing, enjoying many rounds with his sons. He was a member of the American Legion Post and also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons: Todd A., Mark A., Joseph A., Patrick A., and Michael A. Gabriel; his sisters: Diane Novak and Joann Johns; and nephew Danny Johns and niece Donna Watts.

Services will be held privately for his family.

