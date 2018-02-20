Charles William Fogle, 85

by

Charles William Fogle, age 85, was released from his Earthly labors on Monday February 19, 2018 at his home.

Charles was born on September 13, 1932 in Marion County, the son of Ernest G. and Mary E. (Oswald) Fogle.

On September 2, 1951 he was united in marriage to Winona R. Prettyman at the Meeker Methodist Church. They have celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Charles was a 1950 graduate of Meeker High School and Columbus Office Training. He was a lifelong farmer, Big Island Clerk and Trustee for 42 years, 4-H leader for many years, past member of Ridgedale School Board, Montgomery Grange, Marion County Farm Bureau, Ridgedale Lions, Dekalb Seed dealer and member of Meeker Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife Winona R. Fogle; his children: Diane (Tom) Fetter, Kathleen (Rick) Fremont, Tim (Penny) Fogle, and Rick (JoAnn) Fogle; grandchildren: Tabitha (Ryan) Cook, Trevor (Natalie) Fremont, Shelby (Kyle) Brammell, Tim (Alyssa) Fogle, Jr., Ryan (Dani Faust) Fogle, Katie (Levi Criswell) Siegel, and Jenna Siegel; great grandchildren: Noah and Hannah Cook, Taylor, David and Renee Fremont, Brianna and Samantha Morgan, Brooke, Jake and Luke Brammell and Everly Fogle arriving in June; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; sister Ruth (Kenneth) Eichhorn, brother David (Jane) Fogle and grandsons: Torrey Fetter and Christopher Fremont.

The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to Kindred Hospice and Joyce’s Angels for their support in Charles’s final days.

Visitation will be Wednesday February 21, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at the funeral home at 11AM with visitation from 10AM until time of service with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating; Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meeker Methodist Church, Ridgedale FFA or Marion County 4H.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Fogle family;