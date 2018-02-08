by

Clayton Maurice Zent, 85, of Prospect, died Tuesday February 6, 2018 at the Mansfield Hospital.

He was born June 1, 1932 in Marysville to the late Guy Maurice and Hazel Elizabeth (Augenstein) Zent.

He was also preceded in death by his wife Eloise Mildred (Hayes) Zent whom he married on June 12, 1953 and she died September 29, 2009.

Also preceding him in death were a son, Ron Zent, twin infant daughters, Collette Elizabeth and Paulette Eloise and a sister, Shirley Marks.

A 1950 graduate of the Magnetic Springs High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, Clayton lived in Prospect since 1962. He had attended Pharisburg United Methodist Church in his younger years. He was the owner of AST Machine in Prospect, designing and building automation test equipment for Whirlpool Corporation, among other projects, until his retirement in 1998.

Clayton was a lifetime member of Verne I. Mounts American Legion Post 368 in Prospect, a lifetime member of the A. T. A., also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, and a founding member of the Richwood Gun Club. He was an avid shooter, instructor and collector.

He is survived a son, LeRoy (Jackie) Zent, Galion; two daughters, Sheila (Jerry) Martin, Marion; Sandra (Tracy) Mills, North Canton; three grandchildren, Michael Zent, Sarah (Eric) Conley and Stephanie Zent; eight great-grandchildren, Destiny, Arianna, Joey, Madison, Draven, Sean, Hunter and Carlee; and a sister, Mary Jo Fox, Marion.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect with Pastor Scott Buell officiating and military honors being conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, February 9, 2018 from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to Richwood Gun and Game Club, P. O. Box 112, Richwood, OH 43344 and the Verne I. Mounts American Legion Post 368, 308 Main St. Prospect, Ohio 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com